Ellicott City, MD

Howard County Council Passes County Executive Ball’s Budget with Record School Funding

howardcountymd.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELLICOTT CITY, MD – Today, the County Council passed County Executive Calvin Ball’s Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) capital and operating budgets in a 4-1 vote, his third budget as County Executive. The passed FY22 operating budget provides historically high funding to the school system, community college and library system. The Council approved $640.8 million for the Howard County Public School System (HCPSS), a $20.5 million increase over last year’s budget and exceeding Maintenance of Effort (MOE) levels by $10.5 million, marking the largest increase over MOE in seven years. The County also invested support towards continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, with funding for non-profits, businesses, and public health efforts.

www.howardcountymd.gov
