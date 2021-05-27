newsbreak-logo
John Davis, real Milli Vanilli singer, dies at 66 of COVID-19

By Zamira Rahim, CNN
Fremont Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Davis, one of the true singers behind notorious R&B act Milli Vanilli, has died of coronavirus at age 66, according to his family. Davis' daughter, Jasmin Davis, confirmed the performer's death to CNN Thursday. She revealed the news initially in a post shared on his Facebook page this week.

fremonttribune.com
