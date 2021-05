On Tuesday April 20th, the Cranford Knights of Columbus welcomed Cranford Fire Chief Dan Czeh for a Meet & Greet before the start of our General Meeting. Chief Czeh shared his vision for the Department and told us the challenges they faced coping with COVID 19. Chief Czeh and the Department were on the front lines providing emergency and other services to Cranford residents while performing their regular duties as a Fire Department. There was a short Q&A session as well for all Brother Knights present at the meeting. As a token of our appreciation, the Council presented Chief Czeh with an American Flag that was flown over the US Capitol in Washington, DC and an authentication certificate from Congress.