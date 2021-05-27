Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Celebrity to sail industry’s first ship from a U.S. port

By Travelweek Group
travelweek.ca
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI — Celebrity Cruises will be the first cruise line to deploy a ship from U.S. waters in more than a year, a major milestone for not only the company but for the entire cruise industry. Celebrity Edge, which has met all CDC requirements and standards, will depart Port Everglades...

www.travelweek.ca
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Mccue
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ships#Celebrity Apex#Cruise Line#U S Waters#U S Travel#Galapagos Islands#Cdc#American#Celebrity Cruises Ceo#Eastern#Time Magazine#Celebrity Edge#Celebrity#Caribbean#The Celebrity Millennium#Galapagos#Alaska Celebrity#The Celebrity Summit#Port Everglades#Seven Night Sailings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Travel
News Break
Cars
Country
Greece
Related
Travelpursuitist.com

Celebrity Cruises to be first cruise line to sail out of the US on June 26

MIAMI (May 26, 2021) – “Someday is here.” That was the one-line tweet Celebrity Cruises CEO and President Lisa Lutoff-Perlo used to announce the news today that on Saturday, June 26, the exquisite Celebrity Edge will be the first cruise ship to sail from US waters in more than a year. Captain Kate McCue, the first and still only American female Captain, will have the honor of leading the fleet – and the industry – back into operation.
WALA-TV FOX10

Cruise ship gets approval to set sail from the US in June

(CNN) -- Celebrity Edge is poised to be the first major cruise ship to sail from the United States in over a year as Covid-19 restrictions continue to ease in the country. The ship, part of the Celebrity Cruises line owned by Royal Caribbean Group, has been cleared to sail from Fort Lauderdale with paying passengers in June 2021.
Facebookbizjournals

Come sail away: Norwegian announces first voyage from Port Canaveral

Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line on May 26 announced plans to sail out of Central Florida's Port Canaveral this fall, marking one of the first voyages from the port since Covid-19 pandemic-related shutdowns. Beginning Nov. 20, its Norwegian Escape ship will cruise for the first time from Port Canaveral, offering seven-day...
Boats & Watercraftscruiseradio.net

‘Someday Is Here’ — Celebrity Edge To Be First Major Ship To Sail From U.S. Port

Celebrity Edge will be the first cruise ship from a major line to sail with paying passengers from a U.S. port in more than a year. “Someday is here,” Celebrity Cruises CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo tweeted triumphantly after receiving the news that the innovative ship has met the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and is approved to set sail from Fort Lauderdale on June 26.
TravelPosted by
TheStreet

Celebrity Cruises Begins Caribbean Comeback With First Sailing From St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten, June 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With celebration and fanfare, Celebrity Cruises' much-anticipated return to cruising became a reality today, as the new-luxury Celebrity Millennium set sail from the picturesque Caribbean port of Philipsburg, St. Maarten. Both a first for the industry in North America and the first of Celebrity's fleet to return to sailing, Celebrity Millennium embarks on a seven-night itinerary visiting the treasured islands of Aruba, Barbados and Curacao, thrilling guests who have waited 15 months to experience the wonders of the world by sea.
Florida StateNBC Miami

Royal Caribbean's Celebrity Edge Cruise Cleared to Sail From South Florida Next Month

Royal Caribbean Group has been approved to resume sailings in the United States, with the first cruise to depart next month from South Florida. The Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Edge is scheduled to depart from Port Everglades June 26, making it the first revenue cruise approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to sail from the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.
Posted by
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Group Sets June Return For Sailing From The U.S.

MIAMI, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Report has received approval to resume sailings from the United States after more than a year of suspended operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 26, the cruise company will mark a long-awaited return with Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Edge departing from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.
newsverses.com

Superstar Millennium Ushers within the Return of Caribbean Cruising

It had all of the fanfare of a model new ship being christened for its first voyage. And, in a approach, it was a primary voyage. Superstar Cruises on Saturday grew to become the primary cruise line to return to crusing from North America because the pandemic shut down the business final yr, because the Superstar Millennium set sail from Philipsburg, St. Maarten.
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
TheStreet

Mardi Gras, Carnival Cruise Line's Newest And Most Innovative Ship, Makes U.S. Debut, Docking In Port Canaveral For The First Time

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras , made her U.S. debut this morning, docking for the first time at Port Canaveral's Cruise Terminal 3, built specifically for this vessel which is the first in the Americas powered by eco-friendly Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and features the first roller coaster at sea.
IndustryIdaho8.com

Royal Caribbean ships are set to set sail again in July

Royal Caribbean International announced Friday that six of its ships will sail from major US ports in Florida and Texas beginning in July. Vaccines are not required for passengers, but all ship crew members will be vaccinated. Guests who are unvaccinated “will be required to undergo testing and follow other protocols,” according to a news release from the company.
Industryohionewstime.com

The first large cruise ship that U.S. passengers can board a year after the pandemic shuts down the industry

Related video above: The first cruise ship since the pandemic was scheduled to leave Venice The first major cruise ship for North Americans since the industry was suspended more than a year ago due to the coronavirus pandemic. Departed on Sunday. The Royal Caribbean Group departed from Phillipsberg in St. Martin on Saturday at 10:30 pm with paid passengers. Royal Caribbean has been cruising since March 2020. Is not … Our industry and Caribbean. Our industry and Caribbean. This day has finally arrived for our guests and our crew is really special. I can’t put it into words. “Celebrity Cruises President and CEO One Lisa Lutov Perlo said in a statement: “I’m proud to say it again with enthusiasm first —” Welcome! “For a seven-day cruise from Sint Maarten, Barbados, Alba, Includes Curacao ports of call. It has about 500 passengers. 95% are fully vaccinated. Children who had not yet been vaccinated had to show a negative COVID-19 test. All sailors were fully vaccinated. “More than 80% of passengers are fully vaccinated. He said he prefers to sail by boat with vaccinated people, “McDaniel, editor-in-chief of Cruise Critic on board Colleen Celebrity Millennium, told CNN. “It’s like traveling through a bubble.” “This is the first large ship to sail in the Caribbean, so it feels pretty special.” “The energy and excitement here is very powerful. The crew is I am very enthusiastic about the participation of people in the end. So many people were applauding, but it finally feels like it’s back to normal and makes everyone very happy. ” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said: Control and Prevention (CDC) completes “test” cruises to recreate actual cruise conditions in order for cruise companies to resume voyages in the US waters. Or they state that they need to comply with CDC vaccination requirements.Celebrity Cruises chose the latter. It states that “95% of the crew (excluding new crew members under quarantine) are fully vaccinated and clear and specific to limit cruise ship navigation to 95% of passengers. Submit a vaccination plan and schedule to the CDC. ”Cruise ship operators have confirmed that they are fully vaccinated prior to departure.” Although ships typically depart from US ports. However, Celebrity Edge is expected to be the first major cruise ship to depart from the United States in June 2021, as it departs from St. Martin because there are still many hoops. On June 26, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, all crew members and all passengers over the age of 16 had to prove that they were fully vaccinated before boarding. Expand to include travelers over 12 years old.
Boats & WatercraftsTravel Agent

On Site: Celebrity Millennium Sets Sail from St. Maarten

In a historic moment for the “2021 cruise reboot,” Celebrity Cruises’ revitalized, 90,040-ton ship Celebrity Millennium sailed from Philipsburg, St. Maarten on Saturday night—becoming the first “big ship” cruise with guests aboard to sail from North America since the pandemic shut down cruising last spring. “Today, we sail again,” exclaimed...
Economyttgmedia.com

Royal Caribbean to resume sailing from the US next month

Six Royal Caribbean ships will sail from major US ports in Florida and Texas starting in July to kick-start the line’s summer comeback. On 2 July, Freedom of the Seas will embark on a 4 July weekend sailing to Perfect Day at CocoCay from Miami, with Odyssey of the Seas set to make its debut a day later.
Industryava360.com

The cruise-ship industry seeks to refloat

THE LATEST addition to the fleet of Carnival, the world’s biggest cruise operator, is the Mardi Gras. This ocean-going playground for 5,300 passengers comes complete with six different zones, including a “French Quarter”, two dozen restaurants and a rollercoaster. It is set to arrive at its base in Florida in early June. That is a year behind schedule—but possibly just in time for a revival of the industry, which has been hit harder than just about any other by the pandemic.
TravelBarbados Advocate

First cruise ship for 2021 docks at Port

In a small brief ceremony, Barbados welcomed its first official cruise ship arriving under new protocols dedicated to fully vaccinated travellers. The Celebrity Millennium docked at the Bridgetown Port yesterday morning, its first port of call since disembarking on a seven-night cruise from Philipsburg, St. Maarten. Sailing with 50 percent...
Boats & Watercraftssmartertravel.com

Cruising Is Back! Celebrity Cruises Sets Sail for the First Time in Over a Year

The wait is over at long last. For the first time in fifteen months, a cruise ship has set sail in North America. Celebrity Millenium embarked from Philipsburg, St. Maarten on Sunday, June 6, marking not only the first sailing since the COVID outbreak began but also the first time Celebrity Cruises has homeported in St. Maarten. This seven-night cruise will visit Aruba, Barbados, and Curacao.
Port Canaveral, FLcruisehive.com

Carnival’s New Mardi Gras Cruise Ship Arrives in Port Canaveral

The new Mardi Gras cruise ship operated by Carnival Cruise Line has finally arrived home at Port Canaveral, Florida. After months in Europe, the first Excel-class ship in the fleet arrived at her new homeport for the very first time on Friday morning and welcomed by hundreds of people at Jetty Park and the surrounding areas.