Community leaders call for charges against driver who fatally hit delivery worker in Astoria

Community leaders are calling for charges to be brought against the woman who fatally ran over delivery driver Xing Long Lin in Astoria last month. Lin, a 37-year-old Chinese immigrant from Elmhurst, was in the middle of a shift for Watawa Sushi while driving his scooter down 35th Street near Ditmars Boulevard on Thursday, April 29, when a 60-year-old woman ran him over and crashed into a nearby outdoor dining structure, injuring a diner.