M&C Other News 05/27/21: Be Cautious When Around Cicadas

By csampaio
963kklz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers are saying to stay clear of the Cicadas. They’re not gonna harm you, but they’re squirting people! It’s called Honey Dew. Cicadas need to stay hydrated, so they squirt liquid out to scare you away. Did you know this? Most don’t because the Cicada infestation only happens every so many years!

