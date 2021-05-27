newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan Hotel Owner Caught on Video Verbally Attacking Customer

By Dana Marshall
Posted by 
US 103.1
US 103.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Man that claims to own hotel kicks family out at Midnight and calls them dumb democrats and idiots. What was supposed to be a fun family outing in Northern Michigan turned into an absolute nightmare for two mothers and their five children. According to Jennifer Biela, the family was awakened by the sound of water running. She ran down to the front desk for help. Instead of help, she was belittled and aggressively talked down to by the man behind the counter who claims to be the owner of the Crown Choice Inn and Suites in Mackinaw City. In the videos below you can see the man tell Jennifer to pack up and leave as he calls her an idiot and a dumb democrat.

us103.com
View All 47 Commentsarrow_down
US 103.1

US 103.1

Burton, MI
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Mackinaw City, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Room#Expedia#Front Man#Northern Michigan#Democrats#Trip Advisor#Hotel Kicks Family#Rude Cassandra#Filthy#Dirty Lobby#Terrible Customer Service#Video#Dirty Laundry#Complaints#Customer Reviews#Water Running#Terrible Service#5 Star Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Customer Service
Related
Mackinaw City, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Mackinaw City hotel employee fired after yelling at guest in viral video

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. – An employee at a Mackinaw City hotel who was captured berating a guest in a now-viral video has been fired. Last month, a woman staying at the Crown Choice Inn & Suites in Mackinaw City recorded her interaction with a hotel employee, who berated the guest as she attempted to address a plumbing issue in her room.
Mackinaw City, MIdeadlinedetroit.com

Hotel hell in Mackinaw City starts weird, gets weirder

Videos of two people beefing over something of no consequence to the rest of us are the preferred form of 21st-century eavesdropping, but every so often it turns up something bigger. Jennifer Biela, her friend and their five children had a room at the Crown Choice Inn & Suites in...
Michigan StatePosted by
100.7 WITL

The Most Notorious Female Outlaw of the West Was Jailed in Michigan

The three most famous women of the old west are Calamity Jane, Annie Oakley.....and Belle Starr. Calamity Jane was a notorious partier and girlfriend of Wild Bill Hickok, Annie Oakley was a trick shooter with Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show.....but as for Belle Starr, she was an outlaw. And she spent some time imprisoned in Detroit for horse stealing.
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Men Owe $8.5K For Poaching Hundreds of Fish

Two Michigan men have been fined and could potentially lose their fishing privileges for poaching hundreds of walleye, panfish and perch after DNR received a tip on their Report All Poaching Hotline. Individual charges. In March, Stanley Garbacz Jr., 68, of Caseville, and Bruce Warren, 53, of Pigeon, surpassed the...
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

No Sale: It’s Illegal to Buy a Car in Michigan on Sunday

You can do almost anything anytime in the 24/7 world we live in. It seems odd that it is still against the law to purchase a vehicle on a Sunday in Michigan. Remember when Sunday was considered "the Lord's Day?" Growing up in the Dutch Reformed enclave of Holland, Michigan, I can remember that it was very controversial when Meijer decided that they were going to open the doors to their grocery stores on Sundays. Many businesses used to be closed on the Sabbath and most holidays too, it seems. There was a time when you had to physically go to the bank to withdrawal cash (and maybe travelers cheques) when making vacation plans. Dads everywhere had to make sure the car was filled with gas the Wednesday before Thanksgiving to make the trip over the river and through the woods.
South El Monte, CASt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Arrest made in Lyft driver attack caught on video

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — A man has been arrested for allegedly pistol-whipping and robbing an Asian-American Lyft driver in a Los Angeles suburb during an attack caught on video, authorities announced Wednesday. The arrest for the May 10 attack in South El Monte was to be discussed Thursday...
Michigan StatePosted by
Banana 101.5

Michigan Man Smashes and Stomps Bird to Death in Pet Store [VIDEO]

Not gonna lie, this video is pretty disturbing. It shows you how truly ugly and evil some people can be. A 22-year-old Dearborn man stopped into Critter Pet Shop in Allen Park with a parakeet that he wanted to return. He walked in hoping he could get his $30 back but the store told him that they couldn't give him a refund. They did however tell him that they would give him a store credit. All this did was infuriate the man which you can see in the video below.
Michigan Statetennesseestar.com

Michigan Gov. Whitmer Caught Breaking COVID Rules at Bar

Once again, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) finds herself in hot water after a photo surfaced showing her breaking her own social distancing rules at an East Lansing bar over the weekend. “The group shot of 13 individuals appeared to violate the governor’s restaurant capacity order issued May 15 on ‘gathering...
South Bend, IN22 WSBT

Man caught on video attacking South Bend home with bat

A man has been caught on video attacking a South Bend home with a baseball bat. The owner of the home is speaking out after the attacker shattered windows in both her home and car. The video was caught on the homeowner's doorbell camera. The man can be seen on...