Michael Chandler welcomes fan-friendly fight with Justin Gaethje, promises highlight-reel finish either way
UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler welcomes a fan-friendly fight with Justin Gaethje, promising a highlight-reel finish either way. Chandler recently lost in his bid to become the new UFC lightweight champion when he was finished by Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 262. Though Chandler was stopped in the second round of the fight, it was an incredible match for as long as it lasted, and Chandler had a ton of success in the first round, nearly finishing Oliveira. So despite the fact he was stopped in the fight, his stock overall didn’t drop that much in the division.www.bjpenn.com