This New Bed Bath & Beyond Collection Offers Home Decor Starting at $1

Furnishing a house or updating an existing space can be a massive undertaking, taxing to both your time and budget. You need all sorts of essentials for every room in your house, and the cost can multiply quickly. Luckily, Bed Bath & Beyond is here to help with a new collection, Simply Essential, that offers plenty of basics in virtually every home category for insanely reasonable prices. There are even some offerings for as little as $1 or $5! (Further discounts are available for Beyond+ members.) You can pick up bedding, pots and pans, towels, blankets, shower curtains, and more without going over your budget. Here are just a few highlights.