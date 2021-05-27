newsbreak-logo
What Is Salmonberry And What Does It Taste Like?

By Gina LaVecchia Ragone
Mashed
 3 days ago
If you hear the word salmonberry, it might conjure images of the salmon's distinctive orange roe, popularly eaten in Russia and Japan. Salmonberries, however, are not eggs. Though they can be similar in color to fish eggs, they are a fruit related to the raspberry, blackberry, boysenberry, cloudberry, dewberry, and loganberry (via Britannica). While not everyone in the U.S. and Canada can easily experience fresh salmonberries, in the spring and summer of the Pacific Northwest, British Columbia, or Alaska, you can grow them yourself, forage for them, or find them at farmers markets or grocery stores, per Oregon State University.

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

