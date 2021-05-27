newsbreak-logo
The Difference Between Aspic And Jell-O

By Maria Scinto
Mashed
 3 days ago
While Jell-O has been widely available since the early 20th century, and in fact seems to have been one of the staples of any mid-century menu, it's actually not the first jiggly food known to mankind (via Jell-O Gallery). That honor may go to aspic, something The Spruce Eats says has been around since the late 1300s. Aspic, unlike Jell-O, has long played a supporting role in what is considered to be "haute cuisine." In fact, the book "All Manners of Food" by Stephen Mennell describes one late 19th century banquet consisting of 56 dishes, each and every single one of which contained aspic. No matter how enamored you may be of wonderfully wobbly food, that's perhaps a bit too much of a good thing.

