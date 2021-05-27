La Liga president Javier Tebas leads calls to review Champions League changes
Leagues and clubs are preparing to push back on UEFA's Champions League reforms in the wake of the European Super League's collapse. Controversial changes to the continent's premier club competition from 2024 - including increasing group stage matches from six to 10 and awarding two qualification places based on historic performance - were approved by UEFA last month but were overshadowed by the launch of the Super League.www.skysports.com