Dry Rub Vs. Marinade: What's The Difference?

If you like Asian cuisine, particularly Thai food, chances are you have experienced the citrusy herb known as lemongrass. Used when making certain chicken, shrimp, or tofu dishes, per The Spruce Eats, lemongrass is a fiberous herb that imparts a lemon taste and smell upon foods with which it is cooked. The blog Garden Know How shares that lemongrass is a true grass that is more closely associated with bamboo than your run of the mill lawn grass. But, to be fair, it does look a lot like tall grass that just happens to give off a fragrant aroma. It is native to Asia, Africa, South America, and Australia, but today, lemongrass can be found just about everywhere, especially in most local grocery stores in the fresh produce section.