Inez Irene (Bellows) Griffin
Inez Irene (Bellows) Griffin, 95, of Gillette passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center. Inez was born Aug. 17, 1925, on the family homestead on east shore of Indiana Lake in Porter Township, Michigan, to Chester and Margaret (Wolgamood) Bellows. She was welcomed in the home by her brothers, Frank and John; sisters, Jeanette and Grace, along with her paternal grandmother, Mary (Pipher) Bellows. Two years later the family was blessed with her youngest brother, Burt.