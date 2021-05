Iowa has begun issuing monetary food assistance for school children impacted by the coronavirus pandemic during the 2020-2021 school year, including in the Quad-Cities. The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer money cards are being issued to the families of students who are eligible for free or reduced lunches during the 2020-2021 school year but were temporarily unable to receive those lunches because of districts' responses to the pandemic, according to the Iowa Department of Human Services.