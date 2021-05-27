Cancel
Deal: Pre-order Xiaomi Wanbo X1 projector for $100

By Daily Deals
gizmochina.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBanggood is giving a fantastic deal on pre-orders of Xiaomi Wanbo X1 projector, Global Version. The first 500 customers will get the projector for a discounted price of $99.99 only. WHERE TO BUY. XiaomiWanbo X1 projector, Global Version at $99.99 @Banggood. Xiaomi Wanbo X1 Projector. Key Features:. Single LCD projector.

www.gizmochina.com
