Those who tuned into last night’s MISS UNIVERSE contest got to see a very special moment as Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy presented Miss Dominican Republic Kimberly Jiménez with the “Spirit of Carnival” award for embodying the company’s values of fun, friendship, diversity and inclusion. Miss Jiménez was also bestowed with the honor of godmother to the cruise line’s brand new ship Mardi Gras which will debut later this year.