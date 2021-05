As a chef who's constantly churning out new recipes, Food Network star Ree Drummond is a big fan of TikTok hacks that make putting together a great meal accessible for many experience levels. That's evident through the fact that she's never been shy about showing her love for multi-use gadgets such as a fish spatula, which she told "Today" she uses for everything but actual fish. Another thing "The Pioneer Woman" loves are appliances that simplify the cooking process and allow her to make a variety of dishes, like the ever-popular instant pot (via The Pioneer Woman). But there's one gadget in particular that's so versatile that Drummond deemed it an "essential" for her daughter Alex to have when she moved away to college: a waffle iron (via Delish).