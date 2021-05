Issa Rae will host a new series of HBO's filmmaking reality show Project Greenlight, which will now be on HBO Max. The 8-episode docuseries will now focus on the next generation of talented female filmmakers who are given the chance to direct a feature film. Issa Rae will appear in every episode as an Executive Producer, providing guidance and mentorship to these aspiring filmmakers. The finished film will then premiere on HBO Max. The original series was produced by HBO and Miramax under Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's production banner. They mentored a small group of fledgling male and female filmmakers as they struggled to make their first film. To anyone who ever went to film school, there were many cringe-inducing moments throughout the series.