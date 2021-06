Some top-rated and iconic Sony PlayStation games will soon find their way to mobile applications and a wider audience. This is according to Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan. Sony says that its expansion into mobile applications will begin this year with the rollout of some of its highly successful PlayStation franchises into mobile. Ryan spoke at the Investor Relation Day event of the company and hinted that this year could see Sony take steps to bring PlayStation IP to mobile, which could exponentially increase the size of its audience.