Maryland State

Maryland: Penn National finalizes deal for Hollywood Casino Perryville

cdcgamingreports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn National Gaming’s deal to acquire Hollywood Casino Perryville is complete. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission Thursday approved the deal for the gaming operator to acquire the property from Gaming and Leisure Properties for $31.1 million in cash, subject to customary working capital adjustments. Penn National will enter into a lease with GLPI for the real estate assets associated with the Hollywood Casino Perryville, with an annual rent of approximately $7.77 million.

