Maryland: Penn National finalizes deal for Hollywood Casino Perryville
Penn National Gaming’s deal to acquire Hollywood Casino Perryville is complete. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission Thursday approved the deal for the gaming operator to acquire the property from Gaming and Leisure Properties for $31.1 million in cash, subject to customary working capital adjustments. Penn National will enter into a lease with GLPI for the real estate assets associated with the Hollywood Casino Perryville, with an annual rent of approximately $7.77 million.www.cdcgamingreports.com