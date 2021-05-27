Maryland: Penn National finalizes deal for Hollywood Casino Perryville

When Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf greenlighted gambling expansion in the state in 2017, it was the start of a race. Both the Pennsylvania Lottery and casino operators were allowed to offer online games, with the Lottery staying in its niche and casino operators introducing digital casinos. The Lottery won the race, introducing several options before the operators could get anything going, leading to the operators crying foul. They took their case to a judge but didn’t find any sympathy there. Last week, a court ruled against the casino operators, but an appeal might still be on its way.