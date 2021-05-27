Power Your Story Summer Journalism Camp to be held June 21- July 2
The Morehead Writing Project at Morehead State University will offer an online summer journalism camp, “Power Your Story,” June 21-July 2. Students in eighth grade through graduating seniors will be guided through the process of crafting a long-form news story for publication while developing the comprehensive literacy and communication skills essential for college and professional success. The camp is also open to middle school writers.www.wmky.org