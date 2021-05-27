Power Your Story Summer Journalism Camp to be held June 21- July 2

In recognition of Memorial Day Weekend 2021, Morehead State Public Radio will broadcast special programming. On this special program of The Golden Age of Radio, Paul Hitchcock offers a reflection on World War II and The Battle of Normandy, when more than 150,000 American, British and Canadian forces landed on a fifty mile stretch of beach in France’s Normandy region. Through vintage audio and rare news reports, an historical perspective on D-Day, which began on June 6, 1944.