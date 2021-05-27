Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morehead, KY

Power Your Story Summer Journalism Camp to be held June 21- July 2

wmky.org
 8 days ago

The Morehead Writing Project at Morehead State University will offer an online summer journalism camp, “Power Your Story,” June 21-July 2. Students in eighth grade through graduating seniors will be guided through the process of crafting a long-form news story for publication while developing the comprehensive literacy and communication skills essential for college and professional success. The camp is also open to middle school writers.

www.wmky.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morehead, KY
Entertainment
City
Morehead, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Form Journalism#July#Summer Camp#Summer School#Us News College#Gallatin County Schools#Macarthur Foundation#Morehead State#Department Of English#Publication#Middle School Writers#Teen Writers#Literacy#English Programs#Students#Writing Prompts#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
Related
Morehead, KYwmky.org

MSPR to add Putumayo World Music Hour

Beginning Memorial Day weekend 2021, Morehead State Public Radio (WMKY) will add the Putumayo World Music Hour to its program schedule. Hosted by former KFOG personality Rosalie Howarth and Putumayo founder Dan Storper, the Putumayo World Music Hour (PWMH) is an internationally syndicated radio show that takes listeners on a weekly journey through the music of many different cultures. ​PWMH episodes include a blend of music from well-known artists and exceptional, underexposed international artists.
Morehead, KYwmky.org

MSPR to offer specials for Memorial Day Weekend 2021

In recognition of Memorial Day Weekend 2021, Morehead State Public Radio will broadcast special programming. On this special program of The Golden Age of Radio, Paul Hitchcock offers a reflection on World War II and The Battle of Normandy, when more than 150,000 American, British and Canadian forces landed on a fifty mile stretch of beach in France’s Normandy region. Through vintage audio and rare news reports, an historical perspective on D-Day, which began on June 6, 1944.
Morehead, KYwmky.org

Dr. Brent Rogers wins inaugural shared governance award from Faculty Senate ahead of retirement

Dr. Brent Rogers, associate professor of agriculture at Morehead State, has been named the recipient of the first Faculty Senate Award for Shared Governance. The Faculty Senate created the award to recognize the efforts of a faculty senator who has dedicated themself to shared governance. It supports faculty in their efforts through shared governance to create stellar experiences for students and the campus community.
Morehead, KYwmky.org

Downtown Morehead Inc. Receives Accreditation

For the 6th year in a row, Downtown Morehead Incorporated has been accredited by Kentucky Main Street and the National Main Street Center. 27 Kentucky Main Street Program Communities finished last year strong with a reported $45-point-5 million dollar cumulative investment in downtown commercial districts. Director of Downtown Morehead Incorporated,...
Morehead, KYwmky.org

Morehead State University and Craft Academy host graduation ceremonies

Morehead State University and the Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics honored 2021 graduates this past weekend. Ceremonies for more than 1,000 MSU spring and summer 2021 graduates were held this past Saturday at the Academic-Athletic Center on the campus of MSU. To maximize health and safety, guests...
Kentucky Statewmky.org

MSU receives summer bridge program grant from Kentucky CPE

Morehead State University is among a select group of Kentucky higher education institutions receiving one of two dozen summer “bridge” program grants from the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE). MSU will receive a grant for $86,961. The $1.5 million in grants awarded to higher education institutions will provide opportunities...
Ashland, KYPosted by
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Ashland, Russell rack up art honors

ASHLAND Several area students have placed at the Burley-Coal Regional Art Competition. The show, typically on the Morehead State University campus, features hundreds of works in all media by regional high school students. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the exhibit is virtual. Winners from Russell High School are:. • Ashlee Steele...
Morehead, KYmoreheadstate.edu

Rites of Passage for Fall 2020, Spring 2021 celebrated

Morehead State University's Office of Student Activities sponsored its 40th annual Rites of Passage recognition ceremony on Wednesday, May 5. The ceremony took place with attendance limited to students and University officials and was broadcast virtually for family, friends and supporters. An online program for the ceremony can be found...