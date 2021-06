Fire up the grill, I have the yummiest tofu skewers for you! While creating this recipe, this was the first time I’ve ever grilled tofu, and I was beyond pleased with the end result. These tofu kebabs are sweet, tangy and smokey. I also added zucchini, peppers and mushrooms to the skewers to nicely balance out the tofu and altogether it’s a delicious combo. The grilled veggies add a little crunch to the skewers and they retain some of that smokey bbq flavour. I don’t know about you, but I don’t overly love turning on the oven in the summer months, so the grill becomes my go-to. These barbecue tofu skewers are going to be on REPEAT this summer! Vegan BBQ season, here we come!