4 people sustained injuries after a multi-vehicle pile-up on Highway 101 (Willits, CA)

On Tuesday, four people received injuries following a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 101 in Willits.

As per the California Highway Patrol, the wreck involved two to three vehicles. The multi-vehicle pile-up took place at about 6:30 p.m. on Highway 101. The CHP confirmed that three people suffered minimal injuries and one person sustained moderate injuries in the crash.

The accident resulted in the closure of Highway 101 north of Willits. As of now, the circumstances that have led up to the crash remain unknown and the identities of the injured persons have not been revealed.

The crash remains under review.

May 27, 2021