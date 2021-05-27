newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Willits, CA

4 people sustained injuries after a multi-vehicle pile-up on Highway 101 (Willits, CA)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PN6K0_0aDa65WT00
4 people sustained injuries after a multi-vehicle pile-up on Highway 101 (Willits, CA)

On Tuesday, four people received injuries following a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 101 in Willits.

As per the California Highway Patrol, the wreck involved two to three vehicles. The multi-vehicle pile-up took place at about 6:30 p.m. on Highway 101. The CHP confirmed that three people suffered minimal injuries and one person sustained moderate injuries in the crash.

The accident resulted in the closure of Highway 101 north of Willits. As of now, the circumstances that have led up to the crash remain unknown and the identities of the injured persons have not been revealed.

The crash remains under review.

May 27, 2021

Discover more California Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading personal injury attorneys in the California region.

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Willits, CA
Traffic
State
California State
Willits, CA
Accidents
Willits, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Willits, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highway 101#Traffic Accident#Chp#California Accident News#Valiant Advocates#Multi Vehicle Pile Up#Moderate Injuries#Minimal Injuries#Crash#Vehicles#Personal Injury Attorneys#Ca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Cars
Related
Baker, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A two-vehicle crash injured 1 person on Interstate 15 (Baker, CA)

A two-vehicle crash injured 1 person on Interstate 15 (Baker, CA) On Thursday, one person suffered injuries in a semi-truck accident on Interstate 15. The incident happened at about 5:19 a.m. near Mile Marker 143 wherein two vehicles were involved. On arrival, officers located two semis with one of them on fire. Emergency crews airlifted one victim to a trauma center with serious injuries.
Eureka, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A DUI accident caused minor injuries to a passenger on F Street (Eureka, CA)

A DUI accident caused minor injuries to a passenger on F Street (Eureka, CA) On Thursday, a passenger was hurt and a driver was detained following a DUI crash on F Street. The two-vehicle collision took place at around 7:40 p.m. at the Henderson Street intersection. Officers mentioned that the white car was heading south on F Street while the red car was traveling west on Henderson Street. The white vehicle did not stop for a red light and the red car had the green but could not stop in time to avoid the crash.
Bakersfield, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A DUI crash injured a pedestrian on Union Avenue (Bakersfield, CA)

A DUI crash injured a pedestrian on Union Avenue (Bakersfield, CA) On early Thursday morning, a vehicle hit and injured a pedestrian in a DUI accident on Union Avenue. As per reports, the incident took place at about 4:37 a.m. Police detained the female driver on suspicion of driving under the influence. The Bakersfield Police Department actively responded to the area of 1800 block of Union Avenue and located the man with moderate injuries. On arrival, emergency crews transported the victim to the hospital. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time and officers did not provide any further details regarding the accident.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on Artesia Boulevard (Long Beach, CA)

A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on Artesia Boulevard (Long Beach, CA) On Wednesday, a woman lost her life after a vehicle struck her on Artesia Boulevard. The fatal incident happened at approximately 9:15 p.m. at the Orange Avenue intersection. As per reports, a 29-year-old Long Beach man driving westbound on 1997 BMW 528i hit the woman. The man remained at the scene and cooperated with the police. On arrival, medics rushed the victim to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
Fontana, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A DUI crash led to injuries on Beech Avenue (Fontana, CA)

A DUI crash led to injuries on Beech Avenue (Fontana, CA) On Tuesday, authorities reported injuries in a DUI accident involving two vehicles on Beech Avenue. The incident happened at around 7 p.m. near the Route 210 Freeway entrance wherein two vehicles were involved. Officers actively responded to the crash scene and located two vehicles. Reports revealed that Camaro exited the freeway at high speed and ran a stop sign. The Camaro initially hit a van and then a wall. As of now, officials did not confirm how many people received injuries as a result of the collision.
San Antonio, TXPosted by
Nationwide Report

Two-vehicle crash leaves a woman in critical condition (San Antonio, TX)

Two-vehicle crash leaves a woman in critical condition (San Antonio, TX) A major traffic collision on the West Side sent a woman to the hospital with critical injuries. The two-vehicle collision took place at about 2:30 a.m. on U.S. 90 and Nogalitos Street. Police said in statement that a woman was speeding when she smashed into a vehicle in front of her, causing her vehicle to roll and crash into a wall.
Mountlake Terrace, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

Multi-vehicle accident closes down northbound I-5 near Mountlake Terrace (Mountlake Terrace, WA)

On Thursday morning, four people received injuries following a multi-vehicle pile-up on Interstate 5 near Mountlake Terrace, the Washington State Patrol says. Troopers and medics quickly responded to the crash scene, on northbound I-5 just south near 220th Street, at around 5 a.m. after getting reports of a serious crash. On arrival, authorities discovered four wrecked vehicles at the scene.