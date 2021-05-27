Severe Weather Statement issued for Dallas, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 11:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dallas; Polk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT FOR DALLAS AND SOUTHERN POLK COUNTIES At 1210 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Buffalo to 8 miles east of Bolivar to Morrisville, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Bolivar... Stockton Lake Bennett Spring State Park... Buffalo Conway... Pleasant Hope Morrisville... Halfway Louisburg... Aldrich Windyville... Brighton March... Pumpkin Center Olive... Eudora Foose... Plad Long Lane... Charity This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 110 and 111. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH