Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garfield, Kingfisher, Logan by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 12:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garfield; Kingfisher; Logan The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Kingfisher County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Logan County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Garfield County in northern Oklahoma * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1214 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of Hennessey, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hennessey, Marshall, Douglas, Lovell and Hayward. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov