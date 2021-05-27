Affordable and healthy: Peyt's Soup Kitchen opens in Huntsville

Michelle Wulfson | The ItemPeyton Sanders opened his food truck, Peyt's Soup Kitchen, on Lake Rd. last Tuesday, serving up his signature homemade soups and grilled cheese sandwiches at affordable prices.

Inspired by the success of food trucks in the area, Peyton Sanders felt the timing was right to jump in on the growth of the city and start his own business, celebrating to opening of Peyt’s Soup Kitchen last Tuesday.

Located in the parking lot of a Lake Road shopping center, across from The Republic at Sam Houston apartments, the Huntsville native is hoping to provide healthy, affordable eats for students and the community to enjoy.

Peyt’s Soup Kitchen specializes in exactly what one would expect – homestyle soups, paired with his signature sourdough grilled cheese sandwiches with a choice of American, cheddar, pepper jack or swiss, as well as garlic bread and cornbread for dipping.

“I know it’s usually associated with colder weather, but I think you can enjoy soup any time of the year,” Sanders said, unconvinced that the impending summer heat could effect his business.

“Keep it simple and make it good, is what my aim is,” he added

Each day features different soups, with half of its menu dedicated to providing vegetarian options. Tuesdays feature Tex-Mex favorite beef fiesta, Wednesdays are for garden tomato, Thursdays are for potato soup, Fridays serve both Peyt’s chili and corn chowder, while Saturdays will be another duo of chicken gumbo and white bean soup.

Michelle Wulfson | The ItemWednesday featured a classic tomato soup at Peyt's Soup Kitchen, paired perfectly with garlic sourdough bread for dipping.

“I really care about food packed with flavor, I don’t do bland,” Sanders said. “I just want to try to make everybody happy, I like seeing a happy customer, and in return they give me good business. You get out what you put in.”

With the exception of quarts of soup, all items on the Peyt’s Soup Kitchen menu are priced under $5, a strategy that evidence has proven to be extremely effective in keeping businesses afloat through the 2008 and 2020 recessions. Though, Sanders insists that more than anything, making his food accessible to everyone is just the right thing to do.

“The markup on food in general is pretty high and I could very well sell a sandwich for $5.99 to $6.99, but that’s just not fair to everybody,” Sanders said. “I don’t care if you’re rich or poor, if you come over here, you’re going to get good quality food for a good price.”

Peyt’s Soup Kitchen, located at 2505 Lake Rd. in Huntsville, is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. To place an early order for pick up, call (936)205-1862.