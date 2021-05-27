newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntsville, TX

Affordable and healthy: Peyt's Soup Kitchen opens in Huntsville

By Michelle Wulfson
Posted by 
Huntsville Item
Huntsville Item
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tmYVq_0aDa5Wuy00
Michelle Wulfson | The ItemPeyton Sanders opened his food truck, Peyt's Soup Kitchen, on Lake Rd. last Tuesday, serving up his signature homemade soups and grilled cheese sandwiches at affordable prices.

Inspired by the success of food trucks in the area, Peyton Sanders felt the timing was right to jump in on the growth of the city and start his own business, celebrating to opening of Peyt’s Soup Kitchen last Tuesday.

Located in the parking lot of a Lake Road shopping center, across from The Republic at Sam Houston apartments, the Huntsville native is hoping to provide healthy, affordable eats for students and the community to enjoy.

Peyt’s Soup Kitchen specializes in exactly what one would expect – homestyle soups, paired with his signature sourdough grilled cheese sandwiches with a choice of American, cheddar, pepper jack or swiss, as well as garlic bread and cornbread for dipping.

“I know it’s usually associated with colder weather, but I think you can enjoy soup any time of the year,” Sanders said, unconvinced that the impending summer heat could effect his business.

“Keep it simple and make it good, is what my aim is,” he added

Each day features different soups, with half of its menu dedicated to providing vegetarian options. Tuesdays feature Tex-Mex favorite beef fiesta, Wednesdays are for garden tomato, Thursdays are for potato soup, Fridays serve both Peyt’s chili and corn chowder, while Saturdays will be another duo of chicken gumbo and white bean soup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t01Cm_0aDa5Wuy00
Michelle Wulfson | The ItemWednesday featured a classic tomato soup at Peyt's Soup Kitchen, paired perfectly with garlic sourdough bread for dipping. 

“I really care about food packed with flavor, I don’t do bland,” Sanders said. “I just want to try to make everybody happy, I like seeing a happy customer, and in return they give me good business. You get out what you put in.”

With the exception of quarts of soup, all items on the Peyt’s Soup Kitchen menu are priced under $5, a strategy that evidence has proven to be extremely effective in keeping businesses afloat through the 2008 and 2020 recessions. Though, Sanders insists that more than anything, making his food accessible to everyone is just the right thing to do.

“The markup on food in general is pretty high and I could very well sell a sandwich for $5.99 to $6.99, but that’s just not fair to everybody,” Sanders said. “I don’t care if you’re rich or poor, if you come over here, you’re going to get good quality food for a good price.”

Peyt’s Soup Kitchen, located at 2505 Lake Rd. in Huntsville, is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. To place an early order for pick up, call (936)205-1862.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Huntsville Item

Huntsville Item

Huntsville, TX
607
Followers
45
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Huntsville Item

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Huntsville, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Food Trucks#Colder Weather#Food Drink#The Soup#Chicken Soup#Open Kitchen#Tomato Soup#Healthy Food#American#Swiss#Tex Mex#Potato Soup#White Bean Soup#Grilled Cheese Sandwiches#Garden Tomato#Homestyle Soups#Vegetarian Options#Corn Chowder#Chicken Gumbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Vegetarian
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Huntsville, TXHuntsville Item

Annual Summer Workshop registration opens at the Wynne Home

The Wynne Home Arts and Visitor Center in Huntsville has opened registration for their annual summer workshop series. Workshops will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays in June and July, and are free to the public. There are many different projects for attendees to choose from, including basket weaving, wine cork necklaces, magnetic memory blocks and more.
Texas StatePosted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Huntsville, TXHuntsville Item

Just for you, mom!

Introducing women from Central Texas in my corner, wearing a camouflage robe for the multiple tasks she manages at a time; rocks black boots for swift maneuvers in the kitchen; loops hair rollers for insufficient time to run to the hair stylist; and paints her lips a brownish-pinkish combo to touch hearts and lift the spirits of her children. This describes you mothers — Happy Mother’s Day!
Walker County, TXHuntsville Item

Walker County Fair returns Friday

Hold your horses. The fair is back in town. The annual Walker County Fair returns Friday with plenty of thrilling rides, fair food, exhibits and midway games. It will run through May 15 at the Walker County Fairgrounds, located at 3925 Hwy. 30 in Huntsville. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the...