The late AA Gill once wrote: “Let’s face it: dinner parties are social events and the company is the main thing.” He bemoans the food served at dinner parties and doesn’t understand why so often it must be bad. I broadly agree with him. Is it too much to ask to go to a restaurant? The food is much better, there’s less fuss, you can spend more time with your guests, and you’re not all just dressed up, sat around someone’s under-sized dinner table while you eye the host’s cat purring around the kitchen surfaces. When hosting a dinner party,...