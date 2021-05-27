newsbreak-logo
Nebraska State

Virus cases at lowest level in Nebraska since last April

By Associated Press
KETV.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska is reporting its lowest level of new virus cases since last April - shortly after the coronavirus pandemic began. State health officials said 521 virus cases were reported over the past week. That is the smallest number of new positive cases in the state since April 2020. The seven-day...

www.ketv.com
