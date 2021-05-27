Virus cases at lowest level in Nebraska since last April

Related video above: Get to know the facts about the Vax: Why do you need two doses? New coronavirus cases across the United States have fallen to an unprecedented rate for more than 11 months, with severe COVID-19 cases and virus epidemics in vaccination campaigns. With a steady reduction in hospitalizations and deaths this week, pre-pandemic life in the United States has almost resumed. Hugs and unmasked crowds returned to the White House, a Mardi Gras-style parade marched through Alabama’s port city of Mobile, and even states sticking to pandemic-related restrictions were ready to drop them. However, health experts also warned that enough Americans were not vaccinated to completely eliminate the virus, leaving the possibility of new variants that could spread the pandemic. .. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, noted that the number of cases has not been so low since June 18, 2020, as the average of new cases over the 7 days fell below 30,000 per day this week. The average number of deaths over the last seven days has also dropped to 552. This is a percentage that has not been seen since July last year. Warensky said at a news conference that the pandemic has been a dramatic decline since it was hit by a devastating crescendo in January. For turnaround. According to the CDC, more than 60% of people over the age of 18 have been vaccinated at least once, and almost half are fully vaccinated. However, the demand for vaccines is declining in many countries. President Joe Biden’s administration is trying to convince other Americans to sign up for the shot, using a bright message that the vaccine will provide a return to normal life. The White House health officials on Friday even provided dating advice. They have partnered with dating apps to show vaccination badges on their profiles and offer in-app bonuses to those who take shots, providing a new reason to “swipe right”. Ohio, New York, Oregon, and other states are calling on people to vaccinate through lottery prizes of up to $ 5 million. After most of last year’s closure, venues and events have reopened nationwide. On Saturday, Karen Stetz prepared to welcome what. She wanted a large crowd to gather at the Grosse Pointe Art Fair on Lake St. Clair, Michigan. With natural ventilation from the lake, masks, and capacity restrictions relaxed, Stetz will begin to bounce off last year’s outage as livelihood artists travel to the show circuit. Events are usually attended by 5,000 to 10,000 people. “It feels like most people are ready to go out,” Stetz said on the phone just before the fair. “People look enthusiastic, but it’s still hard to know. I think some people will wait until they’re comfortable.” On mobile, thousands of fun delights competed, many without masks. Plastic beads and trinkets were thrown out of the floats when the port city of Alabama threw a Mardi Gras-style parade on Friday night. However, only about a quarter of the county’s population is fully vaccinated. Health officials sought personal responsibility, but many did not wear masks. Alabama’s vaccination rate (34% of people received at least one vaccination) is one of the lowest in the country. This is part of a southern state where vaccine intake is delayed. Boston University’s public health is concerned that areas with low vaccination rates may develop new viral variants that are more resistant to vaccination. Expert Dr. Philip J. Landrigan reported on Friday that he had identified the first two cases of the COVID-19 mutant, which has been widespread since it was identified in India. The COVID-19 variant has been classified as a “mutant of concern” by the United Kingdom and the World Health Organization. That is, there is some evidence that it can spread easily among people, cause more serious illnesses, and slow down response to treatments and vaccines. .. This variant has also been reported in several other states, including Tennessee, Nebraska, and Nevada. Randrigan warned that the significant reduction in cases nationwide was “the best news ever about a pandemic”, indicating that the vaccine was working. Many states have significantly withdrawn orders to wear masks and stay away from others. Meanwhile, even places like California, the first state to issue a state-wide shutdown due to the emergence of the virus in March 2020, prepared to remove restrictions on social distance and business capacity next month. The number of cases of the virus has decreased dramatically and vaccination has increased. However, in Vermont, the state with the highest percentage of one-shots, Governor Phil Scott linked the lifting of restrictions to immunization rates. If 80% of eligible people are vaccinated, we have proposed to lift all remaining restrictions by the deadline of 4 July. But so far, the sharp decline in the number of cases has given him the hope that pandemic-level infection rates will soon be a thing of the past. ,” He said.