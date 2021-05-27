newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

“Table 42”

By Phillipe Roberts
Posted by 
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 3 days ago

Resilience is a dirty word. Though it’s a virtue in small doses, prolonged disappointment still gnaws at the strongest souls. On “Table 42,” Brownsville, Brooklyn rapper Taphari transforms a single moment of vulnerability—being stood up on a date—into a confrontation with deeper wounds from which he’s still working to heal. Staring down an empty chair at a table set for two, Taphari catalogs the all-too-familiar feelings of disenchantment. “I had to trade in my heart/To rise up from underneath/I had to cut them all off/To get up off my knees,” he raps, his smooth delivery bathed in moody piano. Gut-wrenching realizations (“I wish my heart was as resilient as my expectations”) slip out in a jaded sigh. Pink Siifu’s guest verse matches the languid energy, playing with non-sequiturs as his voice warps through a series of vocal filters. In the chorus, Taphari’s croon alternates between devastation (“Gave you my number/I stood up and waited for you”) and winking desperation (“You know where I live/I still set the table for two”). Even as he’s worn down by his own strength, Taphari isn’t above leaving one more voicemail.

pitchfork.com
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Moody Piano#Prolonged Disappointment#Vocal Filters#Desperation#Devastation#Wish#Disenchantment#Doses#Vulnerability#Brownsville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Entertainmentalexandriava.gov

CANCELLED: Table Talk

Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Table Talk is a chance for students to meet up virtually with a beloved adult they want to share time with. Whether it’s grandparents, a favorite aunt or uncle, or mentor and mentee, near or far, students and their loved ones can join Historic Alexandria as we kick-start conversations with a fascinating object from our collection. Time includes a group conversation with the Museum Educator followed by opportunities to share memories sparked by the object in smaller breakout rooms. Everyone is sure to leave having learned something new about their partner!
Recipestablemagazine.com

TABLE School of Cooking

Our Back of the House series documents three fantastic chefs from the Western PA region. So far, we have filmed nine recipes in partnership with T-Mobile as a way to support local restaurants and to get the word out about some fantastic food you can try at home… or use to get inspiration for your next night out.
Theater & Dancemetafilter.com

Ramsey Table Owl Frog

Soo, my friend recently attended a password training at work, led by a coworker and friend of his. As he listened to the examples, he got this idea to mash up his coworker's announcer voice with the old banjo tune King Kong Kitchie Kitchie (a version of froggy went a courtin') to make a 1 minute dance mix ditty.
Brooklyn, NYNPR

Dogecoin, Retail And The Cafe Table Indicator

Stacey went to Flatbush Avenue, near her apartment in Brooklyn, New York, and there was a lot of activity. There are people walking down the street, some with masks, some without masks. She even had to fight for the table she was sitting at to record this show! There are signs all around right now that the economy is starting to come back.
Visual Artfiz-x.com

An Amazing LEGO Waterfall River Table

Woodworker Nick Zammeti created an stunning waterfall table. This amazing table used epoxy resin and 10,000 LEGO bricks to create the illusion of flowing Lego. Zammeti also embedded lights and a little television into the table. According to Zammeti, this project was one of a kind. This was a massive...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

박혜진 Park Hye Jin, Clams Casino, and Take A Daytrip Release New Song “Y DON’T U”: Listen

박혜진 Park Hye Jin has released a new single featuring Clams Casino and production duo Take A Daytrip. Listen to “Y DON’T U” below. “This song had too many journeys before being released right now. It deserves to be listened to,” 박혜진 Park Hye Jin said in a press release. “I first recorded it when I lived in London. I remember when I was a little more innocent and pure. Hye Jin is more innocent when she falls into such a love; not anymore though I guess.”
LifestyleBikeRadar

LifeLine Trainer Table

Have a LifeLine Trainer Table I am looking to sell. Bought from Wiggle a few years back. Only getting rid as I have a Wattbike Atom and it doesn't work with it given aero bars attachment. Looking for £75 ONO; my understanding is that they are pretty much sold out...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

BTS Perform “Butter” at 2021 Billboard Music Awards: Watch

BTS took the stage at the Billboard Music Awards this weekend, delivering a performance of their latest single “Butter” via Seoul, South Korea. Check it out below. Released on Friday (May 21), “Butter” is the second all-English single from BTS, following last summer’s “Dynamite.” The group are up for four awards tonight, and they won all four: Top Selling Song (“Dynamite”), Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Social Artist.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Penelope Three

Trilogies often don’t end well. The Godfather Part III, The Rise of Skywalker, The Matrix Revolutions, and The Dark Knight Rises were all major disappointments, and that’s just a partial list—even The Hangover Part III failed to stick the landing. For Australian-born musician Penelope Trappes, the stakes may not be quite as high, but her new album Penelope Three, the closing chapter of a series that includes 2017’s Penelope One and 2019’s Penelope Two, does arrive with a certain amount of pressure, as it’s clear that she’s made a significant effort to level up her craft.
CelebritiesPosted by
Pitchfork

Noname, Patti Smith, Run the Jewels, More Sign Musicians for Palestine Initiative

Noname, Patti Smith, Run the Jewels, Rage Against the Machine, Julian Casablancas, and Vic Mensa are among several hundred artists who have united in a statement of support of Palestinian liberation. The Musicians for Palestine statement arrives in the wake of ongoing violence against civilians in Israeli-occupied territory. “Today, we speak together and demand justice, dignity and the right to self-determination for the Palestinian people and all who are fighting colonial dispossession and violence across the planet,” the statement reads in part. See the full statement and all its signatories below.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

The Best of Lily Konigsberg Right Now

Last year, Lily Konigsberg said, “I want to write songs that get stuck in people’s heads for the rest of their lives.” As one-third of the ramshackle art-punk band Palberta, that specific kind of stickiness might not sound like Top 40 hits composed by a professional songwriter consortium. Yet the lifelong New Yorker has explored the fringes of the mainstream for as long as she’s made music, both in her solo work and with avant-pop duo Lily and Horn Horse. This cheekily titled compilation collects Konigsberg's recent string of EPs, showcasing her hyper-melodic hooks and disarmingly honest lyrics while remaining left of the dial.
RetailPosted by
Pitchfork

Billie Eilish Announces 2022 Tour

Billie Eilish has announced a 2022 tour in support of her sophomore album Happier Than Ever. The trek—dubbed Happier Than Ever, The World Tour—begins in February and finds Eilish playing shows in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Watch her tour trailer and find the tour poster below.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Showtunes

On Showtunes, Lambchop’s 15th studio album, Kurt Wagner whiles away an afternoon contemplating an old standard. “I’m listening to that ‘Old Devil Moon’ and the day outside is slowly flying by me,” he sings on “Blue Leo,” his voice subtly distorted over a shape-shifting beat. On another verse of the same song, he’s at the supermarket picking out vegetables when he hears “By the Time I Get to Phoenix,” right as the sprayers turn on. “The band is getting wet,” he deadpans. These are small moments that gesture to larger feelings and ideas—a Wagner specialty—and in this case the overarching concept is how our favorite songs can hold lengthy, funny conversations with our innermost thoughts.
TV SeriesPosted by
Pitchfork

Twin Peaks Leaving Netflix at the End of June 2021

The first two seasons of Twin Peaks are leaving Netflix on June 30, as Entertainment Weekly notes. The show has been streaming on Netflix in the United States since 2011. The original Twin Peaks seasons are still available to stream via Paramount+. In addition, the third season is available via SHOWTIME.
Rock Musicmetalinjection

MENTAL CRUELTY, MEPHITIC GRAVE Among Gimme Metal's Top Tracks of the Week

MENTAL CRUELTY – King Ov Fire. House-rattling dealthcore, spiralling insane solos, thick-lookin' German dude covered in blood, I can, like, only watch 20 seconds at a time before taking a break. How was your weekend?. MEPHITIC GRAVE – The Vaults of Strangling Fear. Amazing throwback to 90's Eastern Euro death...
Musictalkhouse.com

Talkhouse Weekend Playlist: Smile’s Personal Guide To Swedish Cosmic Pop

Smile was born from a side project of Björn Yttling and Joakim Åhlund. Björn, who you probably know from Peter Bjorn and John, also has writing and producing credits for acts like Lykke Li, Primal Scream, and Franz Ferdinand. Joakim Åhlund comes from Caesars (you’ll recognize this track) and Teddybears fame. Side note: “Cobrastyle” just induced a heavy nostalgia trip back to high school for me (and apparently Robyn has an English version); For those now wondering what language the original lyrics are in, it’s Jamaican Patois. Anyway… it’s been nearly a decade since we’ve had new Smile music. The duo just dropped “Kylie” and “Dressed For Success,” and have an album, Phantom Island.
CelebritiesStereogum

Haru Nemuri – “Seventh Heaven”

Japan’s Haru Nemuri, who was one of our best new artists of 2018, has been releasing some singles this year. The eclectic “Bang” was the first to follow her 2020 album Riot, and then there was “Inori Dake Ga Aru.” Today, she’s released “Seventh Heaven,” a gorgeous, atmospheric indie rock song with a cinematic music video. The build-up is intense and effective, and the lyrics are basically lovesick poetry.