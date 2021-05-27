2020-21 Rockets roster review: K.J. Martin

According to tankathon.com, the Rockets are the only team that has locked in the best lottery odds ahead of the final game of the regular season. At 17-54, Houston owns the NBA’s worst record, giving it a 14 percent chance of receiving the No. 1 overall pick and a 52.1 percent chance of landing in the top four. Meanwhile, the Hawks are still battling it out with the New York Knicks for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Atlanta comes in tied with the Knicks with a 40-31 overall record.