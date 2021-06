During more than four decades as an attorney, Gary V. Johnson of St. Charles has compiled a rare legal trifecta. As Kane County state's attorney, he sent people to prison. As a defense attorney, he saved a man falsely accused of one of the suburbs' most notorious murders from a potential death sentence. And then there was that time Johnson had his mug shot and fingerprints taken, was handcuffed, had his legs shackled and was shuffled off to a small cell in the DuPage County jail.