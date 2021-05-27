Cancel
Kameda Seika buys Japan allergen-free baker Tainai

By Dean Best
just-food.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKameda Seika, the Japanese food group best known for its rice-based snacks, has snapped up Tainai, a local company offering allergen-free baked goods. The publicly-listed Kameda Seika has been doing business in the market for allergen-free bread made with rice flour, a product area the company believes has "high potential".

www.just-food.com
