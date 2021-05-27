Relatable Tweets About How Annoying Brothers Are

Childhood is when you discover who you are, how the world works, and the rules of social norms. It's a time for exploration and experimentation and learning. But even during this stage of life, where people are given the most leeway, kids still cross the line and do some pretty messed up things. Sometimes they get away with it, and sometimes they don't, but you can bet they'll never forget the times they did weird sh*t. A Reddit thread that asked people to reveal some of the most disturbing things they did as kids revealed that if you think your past is dark, someone else's is darker. Here are some of the most messed-up examples we saw.