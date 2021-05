We’ve been back home in Novato since Sunday night, and even though I’m OH, SO HAPPY to be back in my own bed, I like a lot about the town of Sonoma, like there being so many animals around! We saw wildlife and ranch animals every single day. It’s rural up there with miles and miles of farms, and I’ve never lived anywhere with so many sheep! Or cows! Or horses! Or goats! It was cool to just turn my head and see animals at any given moment.