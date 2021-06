The St. Louis Blues will host the Minnesota Wild for a two-game set to wrap up the 2020-21 regular season this week at Enterprise Center. The first game is Wednesday at 8 p.m. The Blues are locked into the fourth playoff position in the West, but the Wild still have something to play for. If Minnesota can win their final two games against the Blues, they could still claim second place in the division (and home-ice advantage in the first round) if Colorado is unable to beat the Los Angeles Kings in their final two games.