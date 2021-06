Abby Marquardt, a 2019 graduate of Montevideo High School recently completed competing in a dance competition with her team at the University of South Dakota for the Universal Dance Association’s College Nationals. Marquardt began her dance career at the age of just three years old at Puttin’ On The Ritz Studio in Montevideo and continued to dance there until moving on to the Gold Dusters varsity team her freshman year of high school. She continued to dance with the Gold Dusters until graduating and then joined the dance team at USD her freshman year in 2020 making 2021 her 17th year. “I wanted to continue dancing in college because I really was not ready to let that part of my life go yet,” Marquardt says. “ I wanted to continue to grow in my dance career and branch out into more types of dance and college athletics. This is my second year on the team and my first year with a leadership position!” Marquardt is the Social Media/Marketing head for the USD Coyotes dance team.