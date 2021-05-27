Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Cybersecurity Concerns Continue For Building Systems

facilityexecutive.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilding automation systems (BASs) have become popular in recent decades as a tool for building owners and facility management to better coordinate the performance of building systems that otherwise would operate independently. These systems can also be a pathway for hackers to wreak mischief similar to what was seen at the Colonial Pipeline. A recent study by security firm Phobos Group found over 38,000 BASs in the U.S. that are open to the internet without so much as a default password for protection.

facilityexecutive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Systems#Us West#Business Marketing#Management Systems#Information Systems#Bas#The Washington Post#The Wi Fi#Ip#The Phobos Group#Intelligent Riser#Hughes#Northwestern University#Us West#Montgomery Technologies#Zetron#Ibm#Advanced Radio Telecom#Motorola#Ge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Telecommunication
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Google
Related
TechnologyComputerworld

Systems Integrators Solve the 3 Smart Building Challenges

Energy is the largest operating expense in commercial buildings, requiring approximately one-third of operating budgets. To reduce costs, property owners and managers are turning to systems integrators (SIs) who can connect them to the Internet of Things (IoT), with systems deployed in facilities ranging from office buildings to industrial campuses to schools and universities.
Coding & ProgrammingEurekAlert

Columbia Engineering team builds first hacker-resistant cloud software system

Columbia University School of Engineering and Applied Science. New York, NY--May 24, 2021--Whenever you buy something on Amazon, your customer data is automatically updated and stored on thousands of virtual machines in the cloud. For businesses like Amazon, ensuring the safety and security of the data of its millions of customers is essential. This is true for large and small organizations alike. But up to now, there has been no way to guarantee that a software system is secure from bugs, hackers, and vulnerabilities.
SoftwareComputer Weekly

Dutch researchers build security software to mimic human immune system

Dutch research institute TNO, in collaboration with various partners, has developed self-healing security software. This software is based on the functioning of the human immune system, based on the concept that by mimicking the human regeneration process in IT systems, cyber attacks can be averted much more quickly. Cyber security...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Building for Resiliency in AI Systems

We’ve come across ample failures of AI systems by now, as popularized again and again in reporting and research work that I hopefully don’t need to make the case that we need to think about resiliency as an active component of building ethical, safe, and inclusive AI systems. (If you...
Computersarxiv.org

Green IoT System Architecture for Applied Autonomous Network Cybersecurity Monitoring

Network security morning (NSM) is essential for any cybersecurity system, where the average cost of a cyberattack is $1.1 million. No matter how much a system is secure, it will eventually fail without proper and continuous monitoring. No wonder that the cybersecurity market is expected to grow up to $170.4 billion in 2022. However, the majority of legacy industries do not invest in NSM implementation until it is too late due to the initial and operation cost and static unutilized resources. Thus, this paper proposes a novel dynamic Internet of things (IoT) architecture for an industrial NSM that features a low installation and operation cost, low power consumption, intelligent organization behavior, and environmentally friendly operation. As a case study, the system is implemented in a midrange oil a gas manufacture facility in the southern states with more than 300 machines and servers over three remote locations and a production plant that features a challenging atmosphere condition. The proposed system successfully shows a significant saving (>65%) in power consumption, acquires one-tenth the installation cost, develops an intelligent operation expert system tools as well as saves the environment from more than 500 mg of CO2 pollution per hour, promoting green IoT systems.
Electronicscryptoslate.com

Top 5 home cybersecurity systems to protect your data and digital assets

As new smart devices provide a myriad of new attack vectors for bad actors to infiltrate your home, use these 5 systems to shield your private data and digital assets from unwanted attention. Internet-powered devices are a prevalent feature in our everyday lives. These devices are not limited to smartphones,...
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

The Cyber Summit & TECHEXPO Continue to Deliver Content-Rich Conferences & Job Fairs for Security-Cleared Professionals | #cybersecurity | #conferences

The Official Cyber Security Summit & TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Events Maintain Strong Virtual Audiences and prepare for Live Events in 2022. We’re thrilled that the Cyber Summits & TECHEXPO job fairs are still seeing enormous virtual participation from both attendees & sponsors! Our next summit has over 1,800 delegates registered!”
Technologypaloaltonetworks.com

Palo Alto Networks a Preferred Cybersecurity Service Provider for AHA

Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered Next-Generation Firewalls and Prisma Cloud security solutions are American Hospital Association Preferred Cybersecurity Services. As we look back on 2020, we see a year filled with stories of healthcare organizations and providers stepping up to face ceaseless challenges. Behind the scenes, technology teams were working around the clock to essentially reshape the healthcare IT enterprise in realtime. New ideas were accelerated, pilot programs scaled, and collaboration became more critical than ever. I have seen firsthand in my local community how healthcare organizations have continued to evolve during these trying times. In my current charter as a global leader for healthcare strategy and solutions at Palo Alto Networks, I am humbled and more importantly, extremely motivated to find innovative ways of helping healthcare organizations drive improved clinical outcomes and better patient engagement.
EconomyPosted by
WestfairOnline

IBM creates cybersecurity center for federal agencies

IBM has launched a cybersecurity facility to assist federal agencies facing internet-borne assaults. The IBM Center for Government Cybersecurity will be based in Washington, D.C., and will be staffed with former government officials with cybersecurity expertise. The Armonk-headquartered company pointed to recent incidents including the SolarWinds and the Colonial Pipeline...
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Overcoming Compliance Issues in Cloud Computing | #cloudsecurity

The benefits of organizations moving some or all their IT workloads to the cloud are well-known and numerous. There are several challenges to successful cloud adoption, though, and one of the most important of them is compliance. Whether your cloud use case is low-cost data storage, scaling your infrastructure for critical business apps or disaster […]… Read More.
govconwire.com

GovCon Wire Events’ AI: Innovation in National Security Forum to Discuss Critical Challenges & Opportunities in AI Innovation TODAY; Featuring NSCAI’s Katrina McFarland

During GovCon Wire Events’ AI: Innovation in National Security Forum, the most important private and public sector leaders will discuss how emerging artificial intelligence (AI) technology is radically transforming the national security space. AI has already become an integral element of national security goals, priorities and overall strategy. Defense officials...
TechnologyLight Reading

OpenAirX-Labs launched by public-private partnership

WASHINGTON – The Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research (PAWR) Project Office, funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF) and a consortium of 35 leading wireless companies and associations, today announced the launch of OpenAirX-Labs (OAX) as part of the PAWR program. OAX is the North American home for development, testing, and integration of the OpenAirInterface (OAI) Software Alliance's open source 5G standalone software stack. It is the newest resource in the PAWR program, a public-private partnership promoting wireless research through the development of multiple outdoor, large-scale wireless testbeds across the U.S.
Economysecurityboulevard.com

Why cyber-savvy boards are a necessity | Keyfactor

In its 2021 Top Security and Risk Trends for 2021, Gartner identified Cyber-savvy boards as a top priority for organizations, as the number of highly publicized security breaches continues to grow. In this blog, we break down why board members should pay closer attention to security posture and what it takes to establish a cyber-savvy board.
Technologybroadbandworldnews.com

NSF-funded PAWR Project for wireless research launches OpenAirX-Labs (OAX)

WASHINGTON – The Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research (PAWR) Project Office, funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF) and a consortium of 35 leading wireless companies and associations, today announced the launch of OpenAirX-Labs (OAX) as part of the PAWR program. OAX is the North American home for development, testing, and integration of the OpenAirInterface (OAI) Software Alliance's open source 5G standalone software stack. It is the newest resource in the PAWR program, a public-private partnership promoting wireless research through the development of multiple outdoor, large-scale wireless testbeds across the U.S.
Public SafetyNewswise

Ransomware Attacks Impact Food Supply & Transportation Systems: American University Cybersecurity Experts Available

Kogod School of Business Cybersecurity Experts Available. WHAT: Just a few weeks after a ransomware cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline impacting the gas supply on the East Coast, new ransomware attacks have impacted food supply chains and transportation systems. The FBI has linked the attack on major beef producer JBS to Russian cybercriminal group REvil, there has been a recent string of cyberattacks on U.S. organizations in the past year; most recently the U.S. Agency for International Development, Massachusetts Steamship Authority, New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and San Diego-based Scripps Health.