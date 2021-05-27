Cancel
Isabella Ann Nevaeh Christmas, 13, Ferdinand

duboiscountyherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsabella Ann Nevaeh Christmas, 13, of Ferdinand, passed away, Tuesday, May 25th at Norton Hospital in Louisville. Isabella was born December 21, 2007 in Evansville to Aaron Christmas and Nellie Mullen. She was a 7th grade student at Jasper Middle School. Isabella enjoyed reading, drawing, video games and music. She loved being with family and friends.

