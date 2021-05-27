Just Derps Being Derps: Silly Animal Series

DC looks to be bearing down with their animated shows at this time even as it would appear that their live-action movies are still being pushed to the public. This is where DC has been dominant though when it comes to their various stories and characters since animation has served the company well in the past and continues to do so as My Adventures with Superman will be yet another look at three popular individuals such as Superman/Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen. One would almost think that this story has been told in so many different ways that there would be little left to be done, but DC is doing what’s necessary to find every angle that exists in order to keep the interest in one of their top characters alive and well. It is very easy to wonder just how many other animated shows there will be in the coming years, but when factoring in every different perception of the same heroes and villains it’s kind of easy to think that there are so many different ways to present each character that trying to think of how many different stories could be told would cause a headache before all options are exhausted. It does sound as though there’s another animated Batman show on the way as well, which isn’t too surprising since the dark knight has been a hot topic for decades now and despite the fact that each hero, Superman, and Batman, should be decades older by now, people keep accepting their return to the screen without question. To be fair, both heroes have been DC’s lifeblood for a long time now, with Batman taking the lead quite often as he’s been tasked with carrying DC now and then until Superman’s popularity has risen again.