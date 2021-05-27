VIDEO: Doug DeMuro Says the BMW M6 Coupe is a Bargain
Ever since the launch of the new BMW 8 Series, more and more appreciation has grown for the outgoing BMW 6 Series. While the 8er is a great looking car, it’s too expensive, its interior isn’t special enough to justify the price, and it’s just a bit to soft to be engaging. While the 6 Series is now seen as better looking by many, has a unique interior, and was a bit more fun to drive. This is especially true with the BMW M6, which seemed to hit a sweet spot between driving engagement and comfort. Especially now that it’s cheap.www.bmwblog.com