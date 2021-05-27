VIDEO: Doug DeMuro Says the BMW M6 Coupe is a Bargain

Time waits for no man. And the old saying is true for companies as well. Even though you have a successful product on the market today, there’s no guarantee that, as time flies by, it will remain so indefinitely. The current BMW 5 Series range is one of the most popular ever made. Sales of the G30 generation have been going extremely well and the reviews coming in from every side (be it journalists or customers) are glowing. That might seem like extraordinary news at first – and it certainly is – but there’s also immense pressure on BMW regarding the future of the 5 Series.