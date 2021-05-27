Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Announces 2023 Mediterranean Itineraries

luxurytravelmagazine.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection announces its 2023 Mediterranean itineraries. From the bustling and eccentric coastal city of Casablanca to the picturesque seaports of Sicily, the newly released itineraries aboard Evrima, the first yacht from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, offer guests the opportunity to reconnect with the beauty of the Mediterranean and beyond all while experiencing the culture, tastes, sights and natural wonders of the region.

www.luxurytravelmagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mediterranean Region#Yachting#Destinations#French Riviera#Italy#Praia#Aqua#Michelin#The Shore Collection#The Concierge Ashore#S E A#Mediterranean Itineraries#Adriatic Coast#Offer Guests#Sicily#Dubrovnik#Balearic Islands#Adventure#Canary Islands#Watersports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
News Break
Travel
News Break
Cars
Related
Boats & Watercraftscharterworld.com

Luxury yacht Lady Isabella joins Western Mediterranean charter market

The fast and fun-filled luxury yacht LADY ISABELLA has joined the Western Mediterranean charter market, and for her debut, she has been extensively refitted for a modern appearance complete with top-notch technology. Built by Princess Yachts in 2015, 23.7m/77.9ft motor yacht LADY ISABELLA is perfect for extended families or a...
RetailHouston Chronicle

Acker Announces US$10M Trinity Collection Auction

Acker, the world’s largest wine auction house, announced today the unveiling of an unparalleled offering at auction on June 9th and 10th, dubbed “The Trinity Collection.” This US$10 million sale brings together the cellars of three of the house’s top clients for what is being touted as the auction of the year and Acker’s largest auction of 2021 to date. While featuring the world’s finest wines in typical fashion, the selection of wines from the Domaine de la Romanee Conti stand above the crowd, expected to achieve close to $3M in total sales. In addition, this auction is being touted as the most important collection of mature Champagne ever to come to auction, featuring 877 bottles, 323 magnums, 10 Jeroboams, 2 Methuselahs and 30 half-bottles of Champagne dating back to the legendary 1911 vintage.
Lifestyletravelexpertsoflacrosse.com

6 NIGHT Mediterranean CRUISE

Following several years of unprecedented growth, MSC Cruises is a leader in the Mediterranean cruise market, sailing in the region throughout the year, as well as offering a wide range of seasonal itineraries in Northern Europe, Transatlantic, the Caribbean, South America, the Indian Ocean, Red Sea, South and West Africa. MSC Cruises is a privately owned European company, employing 15,500 staff around the world and present in 45 countries. MSC Cruises is the only company in the world to receive the "Golden Pearls" award from the Bureau Veritas in recognition of its high level of quality management and environmental protection. As a family-friendly cruise line, MSC Cruises cares about children and in providing a lasting and positive impact in the lives of those kids in need. It recently forged a three-year, million-dollar partnership with UNICEF to fund a community project in Brazil while increasing awareness of this cause onboard its ships. THE MSC EXPERIENCE MSC Cruises is proud of its Mediterranean heritage,which is reflected in the company's reputation for sophisticated design and outstanding hospitality. Innovations in both exterior and interior designs for the MSC Cruises fleet have earned prestigious awards for naval architects De Jorio Design International. The gourmet dining experience on board combines the best of Mediterranean and international cuisine. In the fields of service and comfort, MSC Cruises is continuing to set new standards in luxury cruising. Groundbreaking initiatives include the MSC AureaSpa, a lavish Balinese wellness centre, and the MSC Yacht Club,an exclusive area on the company's three flagships offering elegant suites with a round-the-clock butler service and numerous other privileges.
TravelTime Out Global

The complete itinerary to having a vacation in Singapore

It's been almost a year since Singaporeans stopped international travel – and most of us are already feeling burnt out. But here's your reminder that you need to take a break and step away from work from time to time. We may not be able to travel to faraway places, but there's so much to discover on our beautiful island.
FIFAcruisehive.com

MSC World Europa Itineraries Released

The seventh-largest cruise ship in the world will be something to behold when launched next December 2022. In our previous post, we went into the incredible experiences the vessel will offer its guests. We look at the itineraries MSC World Europa will sail, as well as the incredible engineering that...
LifestyleTravelPulse

The New Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands Embraces the Circle of Island Life

WHY IT RATES: Making its brand debut in the archipelagic destination, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands opens with 100 ultra-luxurious guest villas, whose minimalist design is intended to reflect the cyclical flow of island life and draws upon many elements of its incomparable natural surroundings. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer.
Spainbreakingtravelnews.com

First itineraries for Azamara Onward unveiled

Azamara has revealed 22 European itineraries and three new land explorations for its fourth ship, Azamara Onward. Scheduled to set sail next spring for its inaugural season, Azamara will offer guests the opportunity to join the maiden and christening voyages, starting in Monte Carlo and concluding in Venice. Azamara Onward...
Lifestyletravelweekly.com

Ritz-Carlton opens its first hotel in the Maldives

Marriott International's luxury Ritz-Carlton brand has planted its first flag in the Maldives. Part of the new Fari Islands multiresort destination, the recently opened Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Island sits on the northeastern end of North Male Atoll, accessible via a 10-minute seaplane ride or 45-minute boat ride from Velana Airport.
Boats & Watercraftslatteluxurynews.com

Ritz-Carlton Yacht opens up 2023 Med sailings

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is now accepting bookings for the 2023 Mediterranean season deployment of its ultra-luxury cruise product. The program spans the French Riviera, Amalfi Coast, Balearic Islands, the Adriatic Coast and the Canary Islands. All 14 departures, ranging from seven- to 12-nights duration, are offered on the yet-to-launch...
LifestyleHotel Online

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands Debuts in the Maldivian Archipelago

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C today announced its debut in the Maldives, with the opening of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. Located on the Fari Islands, an archipelago on the north-eastern tip of North Malé Atoll, the area is famous for its untouched white-sand beaches and brilliant azure waters teeming with marine life. Featuring stunning minimalist architecture, the resort invites guests to embrace the beru, or circle of island life, and welcomes them into a world of exceptional luxury and memorable experiences.
Designers & Collectionsaugustman.com

Paying Homage To The Mediterranean: Diptyque Unveils Summer Essentials Collection

Diptyque is making a comeback on the 4th of June with its newest limited edition collection, Summer Essentials. As part of their 60th-anniversary celebration, the collection takes inspiration from the Mediterranean region: the land of unspoilt beauty, scents and colours, frequented by Diptyque’s founders, Yves Couesland and Desmond Knox-Leet in the 60s. As described by the creators of Diptyque, the Mediterranean landscapes were “the landscape of the soul,” a place where they felt truly themselves.
Travelmorns.ca

Viva Cruises unveils Seaventure itineraries

River cruise specialist Viva Cruises has unveiled the 2022 programme of its first ever expedition ship, Seaventure. From April to October next year, the 164-guest vessel will offer exciting new ocean itineraries in northern and western Europe, as well as Arctic cruises – departing from Bremerhaven, Dublin, Edinburgh, Tromsø and Reykjavik.
FIFAluxurylaunches.com

The latest amenity at the Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi is a 20,000 sqm FIFA-standard football pitch

With the background of the stunning Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, guests at the Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal will have a unique amenity to enjoy. A brand new 20,000 sqm FIFA standard football and rugby pitch! The football ground is available for training sessions and matches. It is covered with complete professional floodlighting, a separate 7-a-pitch, and a goalkeeper practice area.
Interior Designgaleriemagazine.com

MINDTHEGAP’s New Sundance Villa Collection Is Inspired by the Mediterranean

Transylvania-based lifestyle brand MINDTHEGAP’s new collection pairs chic Mediterranean with maritime-inspired patterns and features cushions and furnishings that exemplify European craft. The abundance of aquatic life—from plush seaweed to beautiful seashells and natural corals—inspired the designers to create a line of wallpaper and fabrics that reflect a distinctive coastal aesthetic. Totally unique and charming, the range of patterns also includes hand-drawn Ikat motifs specific to Aegean culture and authentic Greek elements reimagined by MINDTHEGAP’s talented artists. The tranquil elegance of a coastal lifestyle is juxtaposed with an eclectic mix of luxury and comfort, brought to life in nautical shades of blue, red, and white.
LifestyleStuck in Customs

Dinner at the Ritz-Carlton in Thailand

If you’re a Passport Member then today you’ll get to see how I made the daily photo. This is one of my shorter videos, but you can see how easy it is to create a photo with this look. The Making Of. In today’s video, you’ll see I do a...
Public Healthtravelweekly.com

St. Barts is reopening to fully vaccinated visitors

The French government has authorized St. Barts to reopen its borders to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers, effective June 9, the same day that France reopens its borders. St. Barts first reopened in June 2020. However, the borders were closed Feb. 3 in the French overseas territories in the Caribbean and French Polynesia over fears of the spread of Covid-19 variants.
Europemorns.ca

MSC Cruises adds Spain departures this summer

MSC Cruises will restart its sailing operations in Spain with the deployment of MSC Grandiosa to Barcelona from June 26th. Valencia will then be added as an additional port of call as of July 30th. This follows recent announcements by the line that its ships are restarting operations in Germany,...