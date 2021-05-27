The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Announces 2023 Mediterranean Itineraries

Following several years of unprecedented growth, MSC Cruises is a leader in the Mediterranean cruise market, sailing in the region throughout the year, as well as offering a wide range of seasonal itineraries in Northern Europe, Transatlantic, the Caribbean, South America, the Indian Ocean, Red Sea, South and West Africa. MSC Cruises is a privately owned European company, employing 15,500 staff around the world and present in 45 countries. MSC Cruises is the only company in the world to receive the "Golden Pearls" award from the Bureau Veritas in recognition of its high level of quality management and environmental protection. As a family-friendly cruise line, MSC Cruises cares about children and in providing a lasting and positive impact in the lives of those kids in need. It recently forged a three-year, million-dollar partnership with UNICEF to fund a community project in Brazil while increasing awareness of this cause onboard its ships. THE MSC EXPERIENCE MSC Cruises is proud of its Mediterranean heritage,which is reflected in the company's reputation for sophisticated design and outstanding hospitality. Innovations in both exterior and interior designs for the MSC Cruises fleet have earned prestigious awards for naval architects De Jorio Design International. The gourmet dining experience on board combines the best of Mediterranean and international cuisine. In the fields of service and comfort, MSC Cruises is continuing to set new standards in luxury cruising. Groundbreaking initiatives include the MSC AureaSpa, a lavish Balinese wellness centre, and the MSC Yacht Club,an exclusive area on the company's three flagships offering elegant suites with a round-the-clock butler service and numerous other privileges.