Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Proposed High School Textbook Available For Review

By Kyle Smith
ottumwaradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA textbook proposed to be adopted by the Ottumwa High School is currently available for the public to review. The Ottumwa High School has a proposed textbook on display now through Friday, June 4. The texts will be available for review in the administrative office (lower level) during normal business hours. The Board of Education will approve the purchase during the June regular meeting.

ottumwaradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textbook#Language Arts#School Education#High School Students#Business Students#The Ottumwa High School#The Board Of Education#Savvas Learning Company#Pearson#The Common Core#Review#Grades#English Language#Alignment#Normal Business Hours
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Education
Related
Berryville, VAWinchester Star

Clarke schools choose science textbooks for grades 6-12

BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools pupils in grades 6-12 will be using some new textbooks when the new academic year starts on Aug. 31. The books, approved by the Clarke County School Board on Monday night, were chosen based on recommendations of a committee of three teachers who reviewed learning materials from 11 different publishers.
Ottumwa, IAPosted by
Ottumwa Courier

Ottumwa Schools evaluating new textbook

OTTUMWA — A next textbook being reviewed by the Ottumwa School District can be evaluated by interested patrons. A proposed textbook is on display now through June 4 and is available in the administration office during normal business hours. It's expected the Ottumwa School Board will approve purchasing the textbook at its June regular meeting.
New Milford, CTNewsTimes

New Milford looks at proposals for new and diverse high school courses

NEW MILFORD — The school district is looking to diversify its high school class offerings in all senses of the word. At a Committee on Learning meeting on Tuesday, the board discussed the possible addition of two new English electives, updated World History and Modern World History courses for freshmen and sophomores, and a class on African American and Latino history for the 2022-2023 school year.
Taylor, MIcityoftaylor.com

School bond proposal video available online and on cable channels

The Taylor School District recently released a video presentation on information centering on a possible bond proposal. The video was created by Superintendent Griff Mills and his staff, a 22-member TSD Bond Steering Committee and TMP Architecture, consultants involved in the project. Given the age and deterioration of various buildings...
Collegesdaytonatimes.com

EGG program available for high school juniors and seniors

The Exploring Gifts and Graces (EGG) program is accepting applications for its online summer program hosted by Bethune-Cookman University. The program has been going strong for over five years. This program is July 12-23 for rising high school juniors and seniors between the ages of 16 and 18. During this...
Sullivan County, TNKingsport Times-News

'Staggered start' proposed for West Ridge High School

BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge High School will have a “staggered start” when it opens in August, according to a draft plan presented to the Sullivan County Board of Education during a work session Thursday. Traffic will be the No. 1 issue with opening the school, interim Director of Schools Evelyn...
Crown Point, INNWI.com

Best Public High School

Crown Point High School has a tradition of excellence that goes back almost 140 years, with a positive learning environment for its students, said Principal Russ Marcinek. “Our philosophy at CPHS is to help every student reach their potential and maximize their skills. ”We want all our students to feel...
Dixon, CAVacaville Reporter

Dixon High to present farm-to-fork proposal to school board

The farm-to-fork movement, which promotes the serving of ingredients often sourced directly from or other food producer at restaurants or school cafeterias, has continued to make gains in recent years. More eateries have adopted farm-to-fork approaches, and even Dixon High School could be offering courses for its students. At least...
TrafficTimes News

Pleasant Valley reviews bus company proposals

What was thought to be a done deal turned out not to be at the Pleasant Valley School Board meeting Thursday night. The contract for a transportation provider hit a speed bump. The school district’s administration presented to the board a contract with First Student Inc. to provide busing services...
Lake County, COleadvilleherald

NOTICE OF PROPOSED SCHOOL BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Education of Lake County School District for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, and has been filed in the Administration Office of the Lake County School District, 328 W. Fifth St., where it is available for public inspection. It is also available on the District website. Such proposed budget will be considered for adoption at the Regular Meeting of the Board of Education of said District at 328 W. Fifth St. on June 8, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.
Kaplan, LAPosted by
KATC News

Tools for Schools: Kaplan High School

Tools For Schools is back on the road once again thanks to Jim Olivier’s Family of Companies and today we’re on the road in Vermilion Parish making a delivery. Anna Olivier says we're delivering supplies to Babette Foster at Kaplan High School.
Saint Johns County, FLPosted by
WOKV

After 80 girls at Bartram Trail High School have their yearbook photos edited, school district reviews dress code recommendations

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County School District is reviewing school board-recommended changes to the district’s dress code. The recommendations come following an Action News Jax Investigation that revealed 80 girls at Bartram Trail High School had their yearbook photos edited after they were deemed “inappropriate.”. Two...
High Schoolhilliardschools.org

Hilliard Darby High School

All seniors will receive one free parking pass in the packet they receive at graduation practice. A limited number of reduced rate graduation parking passes are available. They are on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no limit on how many a student can purchase. Student’s can purchase them in the main office during the school day for $3. Parking will be $5 at the Schottenstein Center without a pre-sale ticket. Payment is cash or check only (payable to Hilliard City Schools). Parents of students who are not in the building during the day, can come to door A1 and ring the doorbell. We will bring the tickets out to you.
Verona, NJmyveronanj.com

School Board Candidate Packets Available

We’re barely out of one election, but there will be another one in Verona before the year is out. The terms of two Board of Education members are up in 2021 and the New Jersey School Boards Association has posted the candidate kit that you’ll need if you intend to run.
Jackson, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

History class ditches the textbook

The documentary begins with the first haunting notes of Billie Holiday’s “Strange Fruit” played over a grainy still of a lynching. Images of a Black man’s back, scarred by whipping, Ku Klux Klan members watching a cross burn and Black sharecroppers follow. As the music fades, Mia Brazil’s voice comes...
Burlingame, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Reflections on high school

On Tuesday, May 18, I walked through the halls of Burlingame High School for the final time as a student. Even after almost a year away from school, I can trace the details of those hallways better than the lines on my palms. Walking down the ramp in the A-Building, a red banner with the words to our fight song is painted on the wall. Signs advertise last-minute yearbook sales and a bulletin board hangs across from my junior year English classroom with photos of our class. My locker combination is muscle memory after all this time and I reflexively stop at A154 and turn the dial, unlocking a semester’s worth of AP physics worksheets and an umbrella left over from a rainy March day. I was struck by the sense of heartbreak I felt as I went through these motions for a final time. Though I’ll walk through those halls again one day, I’ll be an alumni, observing someone else’s school — one that used to be mine but is no longer.
Politicswestsenecabee.com

Grant money available to school district

Federal grant money is available to school districts through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriation (CRRSA) and the American Rescue Plan (ARP). The funds will be available for about three years; CRRSA funds must be spent by September, 2023, and ARP funds must be spent by September, 2024. “The money goes away after three years, so it’s one of […]
Tulsa, OKtulsaschools.org

East Central High School

Not receiving weekly updates from Tulsa Public Schools? Click here to update your email address and cell phone number. How will the 2021 Bond for Tulsa Public Schools impact my child?. On Tuesday, June 8, Tulsans will vote on the 2021 Bond for Tulsa Public Schools. The proposed 2021 Bond...