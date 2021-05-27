Proposed High School Textbook Available For Review

On Tuesday, May 18, I walked through the halls of Burlingame High School for the final time as a student. Even after almost a year away from school, I can trace the details of those hallways better than the lines on my palms. Walking down the ramp in the A-Building, a red banner with the words to our fight song is painted on the wall. Signs advertise last-minute yearbook sales and a bulletin board hangs across from my junior year English classroom with photos of our class. My locker combination is muscle memory after all this time and I reflexively stop at A154 and turn the dial, unlocking a semester’s worth of AP physics worksheets and an umbrella left over from a rainy March day. I was struck by the sense of heartbreak I felt as I went through these motions for a final time. Though I’ll walk through those halls again one day, I’ll be an alumni, observing someone else’s school — one that used to be mine but is no longer.