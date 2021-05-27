newsbreak-logo
Correction

By Larissa Ryan
allotsego.com
Cover picture for the articleThe National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum’s 2021 Induction ceremony will take place in a custom-made television studio being built at an undisclosed location. Because of a reporter’s error, a story in the Thursday, May 20, edition of The Freeman’s Journal and Hometown Oneonta, said the ceremony would take place in the Hall’s Plaque Gallery.

