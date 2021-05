Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO of online retail behemoth Amazon, announced the establishment of the Bezos Earth Fund on 17 February 2020, a new philanthropic initiative that would see him hand out $10bn in donations to environmental groups to address the climate crisis.“Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share.“This global initiative will fund scientists, activists, NGOs – any effort...