newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Issa Rae and Eddie Huang Honored at Reel Works' Virtual 20th Anniversary Gala

By Antonio Ferme
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReel Works honored industry leaders who are paving the way in terms of diversity and representation during its virtual 20th anniversary gala on May 26. Hosted by “Hamilton” star Bryan Terrell Clark, “Insecure” star Issa Rae was honored with a Changemaker award along with the inclusion rider trio of Fanshen Cox, Tasmin Plater and Kalpana Kotogal. LL Cool J also made a surprise appearance.

www.sfgate.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabourey Sidibe
Person
Ll Cool J
Person
Eddie Huang
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Danai Gurira
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Phoebe Robinson
Person
Ryan Coogler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Hollywood#Reel Works Virtual#Variety#Bipoc#Outstanding Filmmaking#Boogie#Authenticity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosimdb.com

Issa Rae Set To Revive ‘Project Greenlight’ For HBO Max

In March earlier this year, HBO announced, as “Insecure” was coming to an end, that producer-writer-director Issa Rae had signed a five-year overall production deal with WarnerMedia. The deal established an exclusive partnership between Rae’s production label, Hoorae, WarnerMedia’s branches HBO, HBO Max, and Warner Bros. Television. Only a few months later, we’re already starting to see what projects Issa Rae has in store.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Industry News: Issa Rae, Ghost Adventures, Rob Lowe and More!

ISSA RAE TO LEAD PROJECT GREENLIGHT: Issa Rae, HBO Max and Miramax are reviving Project Greenlight. This time around, the focus will be on women who want a chance to direct a feature. “At HBO Max, we are committed to providing a platform for diverse, up-and-coming talent. Issa is uniquely skilled in this space, and we are thrilled to be partnering with her and Miramax as a promising group of filmmakers is inspired and challenged with their biggest opportunity yet,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president of non-fiction and live-action family at HBO Max. Rae’s unscripted series Sweet Life: Los Angeles has also been ordered by HBO Max.
Los Angeles, CAthelaughbutton.com

Issa Rae is working on an unscripted show for HBO Max, “Sweet Life: Los Angeles”

With the upcoming fifth season of Insecure being its last, the show’s creator and star Issa Rae is heading into the world of unscripted TV for her next show. Sweet Life: Los Angeles, which is being produced for HBO Max, “gives an honest and unique look into what it means to be young, Black, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams in the heart of South Los Angeles.” The official synopsis expands on this, and details that the show “follows a group of young, strong-willed, ambitious Black friends showcasing their relatable, authentic and sometimes stumbling mid-20s moments as they embrace the joy and struggles of love and family, while building their careers as tastemakers and influencers in the city where they grew up.”
CelebritiesLaredo Morning Times

Eddie Huang to Receive Inaugural Variety Voice of Inspiration Award

The honor will be presented each year to a creative who is using their platform to tell interesting stories and inspire others. This year’s award will be presented May 26 in conjunction with the 20th anniversary of New York’s Reel Works, the organization that matches teens one-on-one with professional filmmaker mentors to tell their stories and have their voices heard.
TV & Videosthatgrapejuice.net

Issa Rae Covers Vanity Fair / Talks Ending ‘Insecure’ & More

From creating new shows to inking a blockbuster deal with WarnerMedia, the multi-hyphenate force is leveling up on all fronts. With elevation, however, often comes letting go. And such is the case with Rae, who is gearing up for the premiere of the final season of ‘Insecure.’. Head below for...
Hair CareIn Style

Issa Rae Single-Handedly Saved Me From Nightmarish Tangles

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When HBO confirmed that Insecure would be ending after its fifth season, it was like the network yanked away part of my heart (and TV viewing schedule). Over the past few years Issa Rae’s creation has brought me countless laughs and an ongoing obsession with Yvonne Orji’s outfits, so while I can respect Rae moving on to other projects, the news left me deeply sad. The silver lining: One of said other projects is working with hair care line Sienna Naturals, and to mix metaphors, the line is worth its weight in gold.
TV & VideosVulture

Issa Rae Is Making a Reality Show About 20-Somethings in Black L.A.

May 18 is hereby known as Issa Rae HBO Max project-confirmation day, with the Insecure star announcing two shows to satiate your overstuffed queue. Sweet Life: Los Angeles, the first of these shows, is a docuseries that “gives an honest and unique look into what it means to be young, Black, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams” in the Baldwin Hills section of Los Angeles. We hope there are influencers, teary talks about romance, and drinks thrown in people’s faces. “We’re so proud to present a grounded and fun slice of young Black L.A. life,” Rae said in a statement. Additionally, Rae will be reviving and reinventing Project Greenlight for the streaming service, which comes more than five years after the original HBO docuseries, starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, was plagued by a diversity scandal. Rae’s version will focus on “the next generation of talented female filmmakers who are given the chance to direct a feature film,” all of whom will benefit from her mentorship. And yet, none of this will distract us from the fact that Insecure is ending.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Issa Rae Reveals How Nipsey Hussle Helped Her & Lauren London Make Up

Issa Rae has come quite a long way since the days of her Awkward Black Girl webseries. She's enjoyed substantial critical success since then, going on to earn wider recognition as the co-creator, co-writer, and star of her Emmy-nominated series Insecure. While she announced the end of the popular series at the top of the year, she's partnered with WarnerMedia and the City Girls to churn out even more culturally relevant content.
New York City, NYPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Issa Rae and what is her net worth?

ISSA Rae is a young bright star in Hollywood who acts, directs, produces, and writes. Rae, HBO Max, and Miramax are reviving the critically acclaimed docu-series Project Greenlight about talented female filmmakers. Who is Issa Rae?. Jo-Issa Rae Diop, known as Issa Rae, is an American actress, writer, and producer.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Issa Rae Fires Back at Twitter Hater

Each day celebrities get discussed on social media. Sometimes the discussion can be pleasing… and other times.. not so much. A woman took to social media to discuss her opinions on popular writer and producer, Issa Rae. “Issa Rae is not an attractive woman to me and that is okay,”...
TV ShowsPosted by
rolling out

Issa Rae blasts hater who said she’s not cute

Issa Rae had time for the clapback this Sunday morning. The multifaceted movie and TV maven blasted a hater after she called her “unattractive” in a tweet on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Normally, the “Insecure” creator wouldn’t give haters the time of day as this is not the first time...
Musicboisestatepublicradio.org

Eddie Huang's Favorite Tiny Desk Concerts

For Tiny Desk Playlists, we ask musicians, creators and folks we admire to choose the Tiny Desk concerts they've come to love. For this edition, we asked writer, director and author Eddie Huang to pick his favorites. Eddie Huang is a chef, food lover and natural storyteller best known for...