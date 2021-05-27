Cancel
OIE updates its guidance on avian influenza

By Jackie Linden
wattagnet.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the current General Session of the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), delegates have agreed to certain amendments to the chapter on avian influenza. Part of the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) Terrestrial Code that covers the health of all land animals, a key chapter for the global poultry industry worldwide covers highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Under review since 2017, the amended version including a chapter entitled “Infection with high pathogenicity avian influenza viruses” has now been adopted, according to the International Poultry Council.

