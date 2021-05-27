Spider-Man: Far From Home twist seemingly confirms popular Avengers: Endgame theory

Spider-Man film Far From Home seems to confirm a fan theory about the ending of Avengers: Endgame .

Eagle-eyed Marvel fans noticed that one of Endgame ‘s final scenes seemed to feature Talos, the character played by Ben Mendelsohn in Captain Marvel .

The background "cameo" appeared in the halls of Peter Parker’s high school after he’s reunited with best friend Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) once Thanos’s destructive finger-snap is reversed.

While this particular theory has been unconfirmed by Marvel bosses, Spider-Man: Far From Home – which was released in 2019 – may have just confirmed Talos’s appearance after all.

In the third of the film’s three post-credits scenes , it’s revealed that the Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) fans have been watching throughout the running time are actually shape-shifting Skrulls in disguise – one of which is Talos.

It’s no stretch to assume that Talos was seen loitering around Parker’s high school in the closing moments of Endgame , especially considering the character ended up playing such a big part in Far From Home.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is on Netflix now.