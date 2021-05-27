Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Blink of an Eye”
Captain’s log. Voyager finds a planet that is rotating on its axis 58 times per minute. When they investigate, they find themselves trapped in a geosynchronous orbit. Down below on the surface, the aboriginal locals see the new star in the sky and consult the shaman, who announces that it is a new god, and they must now only sacrifice fire fruit to it (when Voyager appeared, a sacrifice was being made to Tahal with fire fruit). Voyager’s presence is also causing earthquakes—the people refer to the new god as the Ground Shaker.www.tor.com