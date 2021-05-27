Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Blink of an Eye”

Star Trek: Discovery: Season Three comes to Blu-ray, DVD, and Limited Edition Blu-Ray Steelbook on July 20, and CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment revealed new details about the season's home media release. Available to pre-order now, the Blu-ray collection includes all 13 episodes of the Paramount+ original series as part of the four-disc collection, plus more than two hours of special features. Among those features are interviews with the show producers, a writer's log, and looks behind the scenes of the show. Star Trek: Discovery Season Three picks up where the show's second season left off, with Michael Burnham and the USS Discovery crew traveling far into Star Trek's future.