Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Blink of an Eye”

By Keith R.A. DeCandido
Tor.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaptain’s log. Voyager finds a planet that is rotating on its axis 58 times per minute. When they investigate, they find themselves trapped in a geosynchronous orbit. Down below on the surface, the aboriginal locals see the new star in the sky and consult the shaman, who announces that it is a new god, and they must now only sacrifice fire fruit to it (when Voyager appeared, a sacrifice was being made to Tahal with fire fruit). Voyager’s presence is also causing earthquakes—the people refer to the new god as the Ground Shaker.

#Voyager#Baywatch#Starfleet#Star Trek#Time Warp#Guest Star#The Ground Shaker#Emh#Blink#Orbit#Ds9#Original Air Date#Spidey Novels#Weather Balloon#Surface#Tng#Unknown Captain#Humanoid Civilization#Mr Vulcan#Warp Factor Rating
