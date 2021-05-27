John Davis, real Milli Vanilli singer, dies at 66 of COVID-19

“Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson is admitting to making past mistakes. “I was at a really different place a year or two ago and I’m not exactly proud of how I handled or was handling things a few years ago,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “Looking back on it, you’re like, ‘Ahh, come on, dude,’ but luckily, a pandemic happened and I got kicked in the balls and had to sit with all of my immature, irrational decisions.” The 27-year-old comedian didn’t elaborate or make any specific apologies, but his controversies have included offending Rep. Dan Crenshaw, the Catholic Church, and all of Syracuse after bashing the city when he filmed “Big Time Adolescence” and got pulled over in Manlius. Davidson also told THR he’s “ready to hang up the jersey” at “SNL” after seven years on the sketch comedy show, suggesting he won’t return in the fall.